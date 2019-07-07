News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-07 07:52:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Tampa OL: "I really want to go to Kentucky"

Z4ai5akmdcc4opnvutok
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Before the start of camp season and Kentucky's subsequent flurry of football commitments, it appeared as though Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep offensive lineman Zach Perkins was someone of interest for...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}