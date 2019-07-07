Tampa OL: "I really want to go to Kentucky"
Before the start of camp season and Kentucky's subsequent flurry of football commitments, it appeared as though Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep offensive lineman Zach Perkins was someone of interest for...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news