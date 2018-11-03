No. 9 Kentucky’s SEC East title tilt with No. 9 Georgia did not end with the victory that many Big Blue fans were hoping for.

The Cats’ coaches and players had plenty to say in reaction to the loss.

Here are the three main takeaways.

Swift and Holyfield Continue the Georgia Tradition of Blistering Backs

One of the Cats’ biggest question marks going into the season was stopping the run, a decades-old Achilles’ Heal, and so far this season the Cats have been outstanding against several exceptional running teams.

Then the UK D met De’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield, the latest in Georgia’s long line of tandem terrors coming out of the backfield.

The pair gashed the Cats for 334 yards on the ground, including an 83-yard tour de force that broke the game open early in the second half.

"We didn't do a good enough job, obviously. They (Georgia) were very efficient in the run game and to have any success in this game you have to stop the run”, said UK defensive coordinator Eddie House after the game when asked about how the Cats defended the run.

House said that Georgia beat the Cats on the edge by “creating crack splits” and forcing UK’s corners to come up and try and make tackles in the open field.

Kentucky safety Mike Edwards said that Swift and Holyfield were the best 1-2 punch the Cats have seen all season.

“They have two good complimentary (runnings) backs). One comes in and gets good yards on one play, and then the next comes in and doesn't really drop off. We've faced good backs but not two deep like that,” Edwards said.

Eddie Gran’s Shy Trigger Finger

A vocal section of Kentucky fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure once again about offensive coordinator Eddie Gran’s play calling, particularly towards the end of the first half.

With the Cats trailing 14-3, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm put the ball on the turf with the Bulldogs driving and UK recovered with 15 seconds remaining and all three timeouts in their holster.

The situation was primed to take at least one shot downfield and try to get into field goal range.

Instead, Gran opted to call two runnings plays and burned the sliver of time left on the clock.

The reason, Gran told Cats Illustrated after the game, was momentum.

“Because if you take a shot and something bad happens there, a fumble, momentum had changed, so that was the reason,” Gran said, “We weren’t exactly a bowling bowl of butcher knives at that point.”

Terry Trends Upward

Coming off of a stellar performance against Missouri, Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson turned in another solid performance against Georgia, finishing 23-of-29 passing with 226 yards and one touchdown.

Wilson looked poised in the pocket and showed few instances of the panic that ensued against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The key?

“I just started to trust in my receivers that they are going to be there, trust in my O-line, and trust in my arm talent,” Wilson said after the game.

Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran offered a different take.

“I think he is getting comfortable and he’s learning the offense---we’re slimming it down a little bit. I think he is talented and he is getting coached, he’s learning from it---what he did wrong before,” Gran said.