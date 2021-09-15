Tale of the Tape: UK-Mizzou
Cats Illustrated publisher breaks down the Tale of the Tape from UK-Mizzou after several viewings since Saturday... - On the second play of the game Wan'Dale Robinson took an end around 64-yards in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news