Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland offers up his takeaways from Mark Stoops' appearance at SEC Media Days.

The most comfortable Mark Stoops has looked at SEC Media Days ... That was the first thing that jumped out to me. Stoops had some notes to cross-reference but right from his opening statement he looked like a coach who was more calm, cool, and collected than I can ever remember seeing him at that very public platform.

"Stability within our program..." Before Stoops got into the nuts, bolts, and details, he was very careful and deliberate in pointing out that "stability within our program" is more important than ever. There are plenty of big topics and lots of uncertainty pressing on the college football landscape. Conference realignment, NIL, the transfer portal, and other new challenges and opportunities are the topics of the day nationally, but Stoops was adamant that Kentucky's best path forward is to remember what got them there.

Stoops' long tenure is something of a rarity in college sports now. He's had Vince Marrow by his side throughout all of it. Brad White has turned down other opportunities. Stoops talked about Scangarello in the context of continuity, as an NFL mind with a similar system, even though he's a new coach. He talked about UK's power rushing identity and building out from that.

While it remains to be seen how some of the new things in college football will impact Kentucky, stability has been one of the best things UK has had going for it recently and that doesn't have to change. That's still going to be a big part of success.

It "has to help us during these turbulent times," Stoops said.

Stoops did say that tactics might be tweaked from year to year, but having that steady attitude and approach is essential.

Development as a selling point ... Stoops said "as long as I'm the head coach" development is going to be a huge piece of what the Wildcats do and are known for. No doubt, this is a huge point of pride for Stoops.

Oftentimes when I'm invited on SEC radio programs I'm asked about Stoops doing "more with less". I have to balance the response because development has been a huge part of it, but he has also had the best classes in program history. Still, there is a talent gap that UK will always need to make up against Georgia, and development is one way to give yourself a chance. Whether we're talking about Josh Allen or a number of other former three-stars who have gone onto the NFL, it was not a surprise for Stoops to speak about his development track record. He gets a lot of credit for that across the SEC and rightfully so.

Stoops is proud of the Scangarello hire ... You get the sense that Stoops sees his ability to go pull Rich Scangarello out of the NFL as a major achievement and a sign of how far he has taken Kentucky. He specifically said that Liam Coen's success and Will Levis' return gave UK the opportunity to pluck Scangarello out of the NFL. Through that process, Stoops must have heard a lot of really good reviews about Scangarello, who does have an impressive resume for a first-year SEC offensive coordinator. Stoops probably feels like he wouldn't have had the clout to make that kind of hire before the wrinkles he introduced to the program a year ago.

Stoops said Scangarello is important for two reasons. "He keeps the continuity," with his knowledge of the offense and terminology, and "he's a true quarterback guy."

Stoops said he's eager to see Scangarello help Levis take his game to the next level.

Stoops believes Levis can lead UK to a big year ... He didn't say it in those terms, but perhaps Mark Stoops' comfort level at the podium had a little something to do with how he feels about his starting quarterback. Stoops couldn't praise Levis' leadership skills and intangibles enough. He talked about the OC hire specifically in terms of Levis' development. And he said "when you have a quarterback like this" and one "who can make all the throws," Stoops' feelings on Levis are not a mystery. They never have been. We've never heard Stoops talk about the quarterback position like this, with such confidence, and that should impart some confidence to the fan base as well.

Receiver is the No. 1 question ... When Stoops was asked for his top question about this year's team he pointed out the need for playmakers to step up at receiver. He praised Tayvion Robinson's experience, saying it was important. Beyond that, he mentioned Dane Key, Chris Lewis, and DeMarcus Harris specifically. Stoops was asked about Barion Brown and relayed that both he and Levis are excited about the freshman from Tennessee.

It's noteworthy that Stoops said receiver is the number one question. That might not be a bad thing. We already knew receiver was a question mark. If Stoops had singled out offensive tackle, since there's no experience returning there, that might have been concerning. The fact that he didn't mention offensive tackle at all in that answer is interesting.

Answering a question later in his segment, Stoops admitted this is a concern as the offense is working to move forward.

Reflecting on a decade at UK ... Stoops said things like tying or breaking coaching records at Kentucky is not something he thinks a lot about. But he did say that he's very proud of his 10 years at UK. "I know how difficult it is" in the SEC and starting where they did, it's been a long road. But Stoops quickly pivoted to his desire to continue to push things forward. He said that he would love for his mother and sons to be present when he sets the win record at Kentucky.

Stoops was asked what it's like now that many Kentucky fans get as upset about football losses as basketball losses and didn't attempt to stir up that divide. But clearly, interest in football has been peaking at the same time that some basketball frustrations have grown and that has led to the sense of more balance between the two sports in the fan base and at the school.

Why are we still talking about the touchdown against UGA? ... It's tough to imagine we're still talking about Kentucky's last touchdown against Georgia. You'd have thought that UGA winning the national championship would have been enough to forget about that. Someone pointed out on social media, maybe if Georgia is down by 20 points in Rupp Arena later this year, maybe we should expect the Bulldogs to stop running an offense in the second half.

Stoops punts on NIL ... Stoops has made forceful comments on NIL recently, but that has been local messaging by design. He did not bring up Kentucky's specific NIL situation relative to other schools from the podium, but he did express that in terms of collectives and the amount of money players are getting out of high school, "sustainability" is a concern. "What is pay for play and what is legal?"