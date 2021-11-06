Takeaways From Kentucky's Loss to Tennessee
CI publisher Justin Rowland offers takeaways following UK's 45-42 loss to Tennessee...- Tyrell Ajian whiffed on a tackle attempt against Javonta Payton on Tennessee's first play from scrimmage, whi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news