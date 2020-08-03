CatsIllustrated - Take Two: Will the later start date help or hurt Kentucky?

Cats Illustrated's Take Two series tackles the biggest questions facing the University of Kentucky's athletics programs and today's topic touches on an issue that every college football team is dealing with.

Question: With Kentucky's season starting roughly one month later than the previously expected kickoff date how will the timing impact Kentucky?

Jeff Drummond: If there was ever a year when the Cats might benefit from starting the season later than usual, 2020 could be it. Projected starting quarterback Terry Wilson is coming back from a serious knee injury that cost him the final 11 games of last season. When the injury was originally diagnosed -- a torn patellar tendon in his left knee -- many wondered if he would be healthy by Game 1 this season. That particular injury can lead to a lengthy rehabilitation period that pushes a full year. Since UK won't be playing until late September at the earliest, it gives him the maximum amount of time possible to reach 100% and get those important practice reps.

I think the delayed start also gives the staff a longer look at some of their talented newcomers (a Justin Rogers, perhaps, on the D-Line or some of the young receivers) to determine whether they can crack the depth chart early in the season. Under normal conditions, those guys only have a couple of weeks to really prove that. They'll have a longer audition window now.

Lastly, everyone involved should be happy to avoid the brutal heat of August and the cramping/injuries that can often lead to.

Justin Rowland: First of all, I don't think the later than expected start is going to hurt Kentucky. This is a veteran-laden team with serious experience and maturity across the board at just about every position. There's also a winning culture and staff continuity.

But for all of those reasons I'm inclined to say that the earlier starting date would have been somewhat preferable. The later date will serve as a bit of an equalizer for other programs who aren't quite as solid or stable in those aforementioned aspects. Players everywhere are on campus training as a group. Coaching staffs that are dealing with more turnover or perhaps the revolving door at a coordinator position have more time to work with their personnel.

Kentucky is in a situation this year where they're really just building on pieces that were in place last year. They would have been more ready to hit the ground running with less time on campus and less organized time with teammates than most other schools.

I also think Kentucky is a very healthy team right now so there is more to lose than to gain by waiting things out.