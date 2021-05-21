Take Two: Will Mintz and Brooks return?

With so much of Kentucky's roster construction now complete there are only a few outstanding questions when it comes to the program's 2021-2022 squad.

Will the staff add another player via the portal?

But perhaps more importantly, will Davion Mintz decide to return for one more season thanks to the NCAA's ruling allowing for an extra year, and will Keion Brooks be back as well?

Cats Illustrated writers share their takes.

Jeff Drummond: My hunch on Davion Mintz is that he may be ready to move on with the next chapter in his life, even if that means playing in the G League or overseas. And the way John Calipari has recruited reinforcements for the backcourt this spring, it seems to suggest that it's his hunch as well. I still think UK could use another solid guard on the roster for next year, so it would be a pleasant surprise if Mintz chooses to return.

Keion Brooks feels like a bigger mystery to me. I think he genuinely explored his transfer portal options but may not have found what he was seeking. It feels like he would have departed already if he was leaning in that direction, but it's hard to say with this unprecedented transfer portal situation. His return would give Calipari something of a security blanket at the 4 and the most experienced team he's ever had at UK, although it's an odd blend of players who have largely never played together.

David Sisk: Let’s start with Davion Mintz. I’ve been on both sides of the fence on his return. I still don’t know what he will do, but the additions in the past few weeks of TyTy Washington, Sahvir Wheeler, C.J. Frederick, and Kellan Grady really stacks the backcourt. I’m particularly interested why Frederick would be added if Mintz were indeed coming back. As I said there is nothing set in stone, but there is currently a lot of backcourt depth. I have more confidence in Keion Brooks returning. As I have written before I have heard those close to him would like him to return. Also, the longer the off-season goes, the more likely his return becomes. If he is back, it looks like the four spot is there waiting on him. If I have to make a prediction I’m going to guess one of the duo will be on the roster next year and that will be Keion Brooks.