CatsIllustrated - Take Two: Who would make the biggest impact for UK?

In recent week Cats Illustrated has introduced fans to a seemingly endless stream of transfer candidates thanks to the portal's prominence in this very unique offseason.

John Calipari and his staff (which also appears to be in flux) are evaluating and targeting a number of players.

But who would make the biggest impact for the Wildcats next year?

CI's David Sisk and Travis Graf offer their takes on that question.

David Sisk: I don’t think this is a cut and dry situation. There is some grey area, depending on which flavor you like the best. Ty Ty Washington would be a great pickup. After watching him two days at the GEICO Nationals I believe he is vastly underrated. He absolutely fits the mold of the type of player John Calipari has been getting out of high school. Nabbing Washington would definitely be a win.

But would Kentucky be better off next year with a true freshman backcourt or does the need best fit an experienced transfer? Of all of those I like Mac McClung the best. He’s got three years of college experience, a ton of talent, and the swagger that plays well in Big Blue Nation. If it’s one year only, I’m going with the 21-year old. But make no mistake getting guys like Washington, McClung, or Marcus Carr is a win-win anyway your slice it.

Travis Graf: For me, it’s TyTy Washington. Sure, Kentucky could add a veteran point such as Marcus Carr, but Washington has the highest ceiling out of any point guard option by the time the tournament comes around. He’s a strong guard and a legitimate dog on both ends. He shoots it well and is a very willing passer. TyTy also doesn’t need a screen to get a paint touch.

The point guard spot is arguably the biggest question mark this offseason and he would be just what the doctor ordered. He’s been projected to be drafted in the lottery in the 2022 draft and is a late bloomer, and I absolutely love late bloomers.