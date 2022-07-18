TAKE TWO: Who will be UK's breakout offensive player?

JEFF DRUMMOND:

The transfer portal has changed the way we look at this topic in recent years. One can make a strong case for either wide receiver Tayvion Robinson or offensive lineman Tashawn Manning, but whereas they have already proven themselves at Virginia Tech and Auburn, respectively, it may not be accurate to label a good 2022 season at Kentucky as a "breakout." My pick is going to be freshman wide receiver Dane Key. Typically, I would not pick a freshman here until I had a chance to see him play a few games at the SEC level, but I think the hype train is legit on the four-star prospect from Lexington's Frederick Douglass High School. The media did not have to prod Mark Stoops & Co. too much for glowing comments about Key during the spring. His coaches and teammates alike raved about how advanced his skills were for his age, and we caught a sneak peak at that ability with his touchdown catch in the Blue-White Spring Game. So you have two things at work here: a really talented player and no clear-cut starters returning in his position group. I look for Key to be the second or third option for Will Levis in the passing game behind only Robinson and perhaps one of the tight ends.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

My pick is sophomore offensive lineman Deondre Buford. I'm not calling for him to be All-SEC as a first-year starter, but talent meets opportunity. This is a player folks have been excited about for some time. He will be thrown into the fire, very likely, as a starting SEC left tackle protecting a quarterback who could lead UK to a special season. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Buford will have a lot to say about Kentucky's success on offense. I suspect there will be ups and downs, good weeks and learning weeks, but the Cats will come out of this season feeling like they have a left tackle they can rely on. There are so many directions to go with this. Tashawn Manning and Tayvion Robinson will be enjoying Kentucky breakouts, but they're proven and established players elsewhere.



