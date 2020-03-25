News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-25 11:18:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

TAKE TWO: What kind of player will Devin Askew be at Kentucky?

David Sisk and Travis Graf
Staff Writers

Devin Askew is a player that has talent and a skill set that everyone recognizes but there's not a full consensus on exactly what kind of player he will be for Kentucky, at least as a freshman.As t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}