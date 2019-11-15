Kentucky basketball fans got some very good news on Friday. News so good that it might lessen the blow of Tuesday night's outcome.

Five-star point guard Devin Askew is reclassifying from the 2021 class to the 2020 class, joining a star-studded crew that includes Terrence Clarke, BJ Boston, Lance Ware, and Cam'Ron Fletcher.

With Cade Cunningham heading to Oklahoma State, next year's team is Askew's to run.

Here are takes on what it means from CI basketball recruiting gurus David Sisk and Travis Graf.

David Sisk: Obviously, Kentucky needs a point guard and at least some point guard depth, so this answers some issues that they would have had otherwise. His reclass will move the Cats from third to second in the class rankings. If they land Isaiah Jackson tomorrow they will go to number one.

Travis Graf: Devin Askew joining Kentucky’s roster for the 2020-2021 season is something the Kentucky staff has to be excited about. I’ve said in the past that I don’t think he’s a pure point guard, but he has some very great tools and traits that translate to the college game. Kentucky has struggled at the point guard spot the past few years with guys that just can’t shoot the ball. Askew will be an immediate upgrade in that regard and could potentially be one of the best shooters Calipari has had at Kentucky. Askew plays winning basketball and has winning intangibles. He’s one of the first to dive on the floor for a loose ball and not many will out-work him on or off the floor. He’s the ultimate teammate and competitor and will bring perimeter versatility to a team that will also feature Terrence Clarke and BJ Boston on the outside.