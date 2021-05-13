 CatsIllustrated - Take Two: Washington's Impact
basketball

Take Two: Washington's Impact

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Those reading this are probably aware that Kentucky landed a commitment from four-star point guard Ty Ty Washington on Wednesday. But he might not be a four-star for long.

Washington has seen his recruiting stock take off in the weeks leading up to his commitment to Kentucky.

What kind of impact can Kentucky fans expect the Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep point guard to make? Cats Illustrated's David Sisk and Travis Graf chime in with their takes on the topic.

David Sisk: As expected, John Calipari got his point guard with the commitment of Ty Ty Washington. I’m a huge buyer with this get. I was extremely intrigued after the GEICO Nationals and was convinced this is a guy the have to offer. After seeing him last weekend at the GEICO Nationals the idea was reinforced.

Ty Ty can get the ball into the lane with the dribble as well as pass ahead early. I like how he can adapt his game to the circumstances. And as for the icing on the cake his jump shot is beautiful. This was a player Cal needed to get.

Travis Graf: Ty Ty Washington is a huge back court upgrade for John Calipari and company. He can get buckets in many ways, but he’s also a fantastic facilitator. Washington is a dog that will be a breath of air coming off of a season where Kentucky didn’t have too many of those. His three point stroke is pure and effortless and adding him alongside the other shooters Kentucky has pulled in this spring — Grady and Fredrick — will give the ‘Cats more shooting than they’ve had in recent years.

Washington is a one and done type of prospect who projects as the best point guard Kentucky has had since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

