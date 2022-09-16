Kentucky is a huge favorite to move to 3-0 with Youngstown State traveling to Lexington for Saturday's early game.

Nobody is picking against the Cats against an FCS opponent this year, with Kentucky now ranked in the top-10 of both major polls, but there are other things to watch for other than the result.

CI's Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland share their takes in our typical game preview format.

What are the main reasons for optimism going in?

Jeff Drummond: I think the schedule sets up nicely for Kentucky coming off a big, emotional win over Florida with two non-conference games to work on some things before getting back into SEC play. The timing should allow the Cats to get snaps for some of the younger players on the depth chart without too much risk.

Justin Rowland: Everything. This is the perfect game to follow Florida, just as Jeff pointed out. It's not like another bye because you're practicing the same way and playing the game, but it's definitely not the same thing as an SEC game. This should be a good opportunity to work on the offensive line and get some young guys experience. The receivers should have a really big day against YSU, which won't be able to check them.

What are reasons for concern?

Drummond: After last week's college football results, every P5 program should be on notice that you still have to show up and play hard against smaller programs. Although the Cats should certainly win, this is no cupcake game. Youngstown State has a great football history and will come to Lexington with a lot of pride to put its best foot forward against hometown product Mark Stoops. Plus, we've all seen a handful of FCS teams come into Kroger Field and play well for at least a half.

Rowland: I don't think there are any reasons for concern. Coming out of a game like this injury-free is the big thing. Coaches can't say that, but we'll see a lot more young guys and backups this week. Maybe it's not a concern, but fans should obviously want the offensive line to come out and dominate. If they dominate against Youngstown after the last two quarters against Florida, you'd feel pretty good about everything going into NIU. If they come out and struggle, that would be a big question again going into Ole Miss.

What's your prediction for the game result?

Drummond: Kentucky 41, Youngstown State 12 -- The size and talent discrepancy along the line of scrimmage will be hard for the Penguins to overcome. I think the Cats take care of business and give us a nice glimpse of some young talent like Dekel Crowdus and Kiyaunta Goodwin in this one.

Rowland: Kentucky 45, Youngstown State 14. I don't think Stoops is going to run it up in this game. Even if he has the opportunity I'm guessing his partiality to the Youngstown area and people there will make him tap the brakes.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: MVP - La'Vell Wright. I'm looking for the first 100-yard rushing performance for the former North Hardin standout.

Rowland: I went with Tayvion Robinson in Week 1 and looked pretty good. Then I went with him again last week and, no offense to Robinson, it didn't work out as well (though it was better than my game prediction!). This week I'll go with Will Levis. I suspect he'll exit the game at some point with the game well in hand, but he's going to make some big plays through the air and his numbers will look markedly better in the big picture after this one.