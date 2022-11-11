Kentucky can get to seven wins with a win at home against Vanderbilt this weekend, and winning is exactly what just about everyone expects Kentucky to do.

Vanderbilt may be improved in Clark Lea's second year but the 'Dores still have a very long way to go.

Here are takes from CI publisher Justin Rowland and managing editor Jeff Drummond on the game and how it could play out.

What are the main reasons for optimism about this game if you're a Kentucky fan?

Jeff Drummond: It's not hard to fill the optimism column this week. The Cats are favored by 18 for a good reason. Even if the Commodores were at full strength, UK would still have a significant personnel advantage on both sides of the ball. But this is a Vandy team ravaged by injury and illness this week, so it's hard to imagine them either stopping the UK offense or scoring against the UK defense. The latter will likely be the biggest advantage for the Cats.

Justin Rowland: It's tough to see Kentucky losing it. They have been underwhelming in some games this year compared to our collective preseason expectations for what they might have been, but I don't think - other than the South Carolina game when Levis was out - they've ever been bad enough to lose to this Vanderbilt team. That's not to say it couldn't happen.

Opponents are outscoring the Commodores by more than 10 points per game, and this late into the season that tells you it should be an easy home win. VU gives up 37 points per game and it's hard to see Kentucky's defense giving up too much to Vandy.

What are the main reasons for concern?

Drummond: Other than complacency, I don't really see much. That being said, we've been here before, and weird things sometimes happen in this matchup even when the Cats look like huge favorites. Vandy will play hard, and the Cats can't just show up expecting to get a free SEC win.

Rowland: Not long ago Vanderbilt played Missouri to a 17-14 game in Columbia. Kentucky just won in Columbia, but it wasn't easy. That recent sample could indicate it's possible the game could be close. But I'll admit, that thinking shouldn't take over as central to how you feel about this game. Vanderbilt's not very good.

If you play your C game and lack enthusiasm or if you make a ton of mistakes, and we've seen that, then Vanderbilt could keep it close for a while. Kentucky's offensive line hasn't been good enough to make you think they will make it easy for the offense against just about anybody.

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: Kentucky 27, Vandy 9 - I see this one being relatively competitive for a half -- aren't they all? -- and the Cats gradually pulling away in the third and fourth quarters.

Rowland: Kentucky 30, Vanderbilt 13. Expect to complain about the offensive line play and we're leaving room for a missed extra point here, but Kentucky's the superior team, easily, and gets to 4-3 in the SEC.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: I think we're going to see a vintage Chris Rodriguez rushing effort approaching 200 yards in this one.

Rowland: I'm with Jeff on the pick. Vanderbilt gives up 4.55 yards per carry and that's not a good recipe to contain C Rod.