Kentucky is the heavy favorite to win Saturday's game against UT-Martin in Lexington. If they do so, it means they'll be at six wins and bowling for the fourth straight year.

Cats Illustrated's Travis Graf and Justin Rowland offer predictions and share their thoughts on the game.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic going into Saturday's game?

Travis Graf: Kentucky should be able to do whatever they want on either side of the ball. UT-Martin has only played one division 1 opponent all season (45-0 loss to Florida), but still give up just under 400 yards of total offense. This should be a game where you’re playing your second and third strings for most of the second half. The ‘Cats should become bowl eligible without much resistance, while being able to play some of the younger players in the program, being able to gain them invaluable game experience.

Justin Rowland: Aside from optimism about the matchup which should be your default feeling going into a game against an FCS foe, this is another great chance for Kentucky's younger players to see playing time and thus for the program to develop some quality depth for the future. It should also feel really good to see Kentucky get on the right side of .500 for the first time since September.

Are there any reasons for concern?

Graf: UT-Martin is very good at one thing: playmaking in the secondary. They’ve accounted for 12 interceptions on the season, but that point will probably be invalid against Kentucky’s run-heavy offense and against an SEC opponent in general. This is a game where Kentucky’s ultimate goal should be to avoid the injury bug and have the team fully healthy going into the Louisville game and bowl game.

Rowland: Not really, unless you're concerned about the potential for injuries.

Who will be the Wildcats' MVP?

Graf: The running backs. I don’t know which one of the three to pick in particular, but collectively, Kentucky should rush for a ton of yardage on Saturday. I think the three main backs all account for a touchdown.

Rowland: I'll go with Chris Rodriguez. It makes sense to limit the number of hits Lynn Bowden takes at quarterback with Louisville and a bowl game remaining. Rodriguez has been riding a hot streak in the backfield and looking really good. He should get plenty of chances.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Graf: Kentucky 45, UT-Martin 7. Kentucky is able to repeatedly march down the field without much trouble. The Skyhawks get a touchdown late during garbage time.

Rowland: Kentucky 41, UT-Martin 17. I wouldn't be surprised if the Wildcats are a little flat in this game. It's normal for that to happen from time to time, and it hasn't for the Wildcats in a while. UT-Martin just doesn't have the horses to keep the UK run game in check for four quarters.