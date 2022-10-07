Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland offer their predictions on Kentucky-South Carolina with the banged up Wildcats looking to move to 5-1.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic about this game?

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky always seems to have the right formula for South Carolina in recent years, regardless of who’s coaching the Gamecocks. Run the ball, play great defense. Those elements should be in place Saturday as SC is one of the worst teams in college football against the run (185 ypg) and UK boasts another strong defense (14.8 ppg) under Brad White. If the UK offense can produce 20-plus points, it’s hard to envision the Gamecocks threatening much more against White & Co.

Justin Rowland: It's at home, the Cats have dominated the series for a good while now, and South Carolina was soundly defeated by both SEC teams it has played this year. This is an excellent opportunity for Kentucky to get its running game on track and with Levis' status uncertain

What are the reasons for concern?

Drummond: Injuries are piling up for the Cats. The biggest question is whether UK starting quarterback Will Levis plays in this game. Rumors have been swirling all week that he’s battling a foot injury that requires him to wear the dreaded “boot.” Any time you go into an SEC game without your starting quarterback — let alone one as good as Levis — the dynamics change quite a bit. Can redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron step in and get the job done with virtually no college experience? South Carolina also has some pieces that get your attention in the form of quarterback transfer Spencer Rattler, running back MarShawn Lloyd, and a special teams unit that has blocked four kicks already this season. Given UK’s recent struggles in that phase of the game, that bears watching.

Rowland: Everything Jeff said about injuries. That's the big story hanging over this game. Another thing I'd add is South Carolina has been a lot better the last couple of weeks. The competition has not been good, but I'm sure there is some improvement in there that we probably aren't taking into account. However, being pretty blunt here, there's not much that I see in South Carolina that would be concerning. There are some concerns on the Kentucky side. The Gamecocks have some pretty good skill players on offense. How will Kentucky respond to that close loss at Ole Miss? I haven't sensed that is an issue but we've got to ask the question after that emotional finish last week.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 19, South Carolina 13 - Ball control offense, a bounce-back game for Matt Ruffolo and the Cats’ placekicking unit, and trademark defense from White’s unit lead the way to a hard-fought victory for the Cats.

Rowland: Kentucky 24, South Carolina 21 - Factoring that we don't know what to expect from the offense, and the Gamecocks come in hungry for an SEC win, and I think UK survives but it's not pretty.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Chris Rodriguez feels like the obvious pick here, although he’ll need another improved performance from the O-Line in front of him to make it happen. South Carolina likely tries to stack the box if Levis can’t play, but I don’t think that will stop C-Rod from recording his 16th 100-yard rushing effort as a Cat, moving into the No. 5 spot all-time at UK.

Rowland: Kentucky may need a strong defensive performance and with Jacquez Jones out, a lot will be riding on senior DeAndre Square. It's possible J.J. Weaver could be out again as well. Square had a strong game last week and I think he'll be very good in the middle of that defense again.