Take Two: UK-ULM Predictions

The first game of the year is finally almost here. The long wait is almost over.

Kentucky takes on ULM at noon on Saturday at Kroger Field and Cats Illustrated's Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland are previewing the action by way of our typical prediction format.

Here's how they see the action between the Cats and Warhawks playing out on the field.

What are you interested in seeing from Kentucky on Saturday?

Jeff Drummond: I think 99% of fans and media alike are going to cite Liam Coen's offensive scheme here. How can it be any other answer? I mean, I'm the biggest O-Line/D-Line fanboy you're going to find, and I can't wait to see guys like Marquan McCall and Dare Rosenthal on Saturday, but after watching UK struggle to mount a consistent passing game for several years, I think all eyes are on quarterback Will Levis and the playcalling of Coen. I'm really curious to see what the run/pass ratio will look like. On paper, Coen has a lot of toys to work with. Will he be able to utilize them all and give Missouri a lot to think about for Week 2's important showdown.

Justin Rowland: There are so many directions to go here. In the first game of the year there are always plenty of storylines. I'm interested in everything that Will Levis does. As he goes, so Kentucky will go this season. I'm interested in seeing how Liam Coen tackles his first game as Kentucky's OC and play caller. How about the Big Blue Wall, which will feature Fortner at center, Cox as a starter, and Dare Rosenthal at left tackle? How much will JJ Weaver play? What do the coaches scheme up for the back end of the defense where depth may be a concern in some places? What about the punting situation? Wan'Dale Robinson's debut is going to be fascinating to see as well.

Who will be the Wildcats' MVP on Saturday?

Drummond: Wan'Dale Robinson - I initially thought of Chris Rodriguez here, but I think you'll see the backs split a lot of those carries up and they won't ride him too hard in the opener. Look for the Cats get their new wide receiver/return specialist involved early and often. I see at least two explosive plays from Robinson on the day.

Rowland: Chris Rodriguez will have a big first half. Terry Bowden himself has said that he doesn't know how much Kentucky is going to have to pass because of that Kentucky ground game and offensive line. Liam Coen is obviously enamored with Rodriguez and getting him and the offense accustomed to the wide zone scheme will be important so expect him to run over, around, and through the ULM defense to help set up what they want to do with Levis in the vertical passing game.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 41, ULM 13 - The Cats typically don't blow opponents out in season openers, but I think this one will be pretty close to a romp. The UK offensive and defensive lines should have a massive advantage and be able to control all aspects of the game, but ULM has an experienced coaching staff and some P5 transfers, so I think they'll do their best to keep it from getting out of control. So the Vegas line of Kentucky minus-31 seems a bit high to me. Since Mark Stoops has been at UK, he's 5-3 in Week 1 games with only one game decided by more than 16 points (a 59-14 win over UT Martin in 2014).

Rowland: Kentucky 45, ULM 10. Kentucky has a serious talent advantage at every position on the field and this is a ULM program that's one of the worst teams at the FBS level. The way Bowden talked about his team doesn't exactly inspire a lot of confidence in an upset from that side. It's been a long offseason and UK's players will be excited to play in front of a stadium with so many fans after so many changes in the program. This one will not be close and will have the Cats riding high going into Week 2.