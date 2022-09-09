One of Kentucky's biggest games of the season is almost here. The Cats have departed Lexington en route for Gainesville and a top-25 SEC East matchup with ramifications for the division standings and bowl pecking order.

Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland offer their takes on Saturday night's game between Kentucky and Florida.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic about the Florida game?

Jeff Drummond: Unlike all those years in the rearview mirror where this game was a foregone conclusion, it’s been fun to go through an extended period of time in which one could make a legitimate case for Kentucky winning a game at Florida. The biggest reason for optimism this season is going into The Swamp with a talented quarterback like Will Levis, dynamic playmakers at receiver and tight end, and a veteran-laden defense with one of the best linebacker corps the Cats have ever taken to Gainesville. Utah had no problem moving the ball last week against the Florida defense. UK is equipped to win this game, and Mark Stoops’ teams have traditionally been really strong in Week 2, even when Week 1 was not very impressive.

Justin Rowland: Kentucky plays well in this game. Most teams have an annual game that they really get up for and this is often the game for Kentucky. Everybody in the program takes this game very seriously and are locked in the whole week. Kentucky is not going to be intimidated by Florida. They have a quarterback who is certainly capable of winning this game. If Levis is at his best he can be one of the best players on the field for either team, and he's got a set of receivers worth getting excited about. Kentucky's passing game could test Florida more this year than any year in recent memory. In spite of Florida's offensive prowess against Utah (450 yards), Kentucky's defense kept UF in check last year and could match up again this season. Special teams made a big difference against Miami-OH and could be an advantage.

What are the reasons for concern?

Drummond: The blueprint for UK’s recent wins over Florida has been playing great defense, grabbing a lead, and leaning on the power running game to grind out the victory in the fourth quarter. We’re still not sure if the Cats are capable of doing that without Chris Rodriguez. There is also the question of the offensive line shuffling after an inconsistent showing against Miami of Ohio in the opener. Will Kenneth Horsey stabilize the left tackle spot? Will that unit be able to communicate well and minimize pre-snap mistakes in a hostile environment? We saw the Florida O-Line self-destruct last year at a raucous Kroger Field. The Cats can’t afford to get behind the chains on Saturday.

Rowland: The offensive line didn't inspire a lot of confidence last week. Kenneth Horsey at left tackle seems like a good move but this unit has to produce at a much higher level. The running back depth has taken a major hit. The Swamp is a significant homefield advantage for Florida, which just knocked off No. 7 Utah. The Gators have a dynamic quarterback and will be able to run the ball well against most teams. If you're looking for optimism you'll find plenty of reasons for it, but there are plenty of reasons to be concerned as well.

What's your prediction on the final score and how the game will play out?

Drummond: Kentucky 23, Florida 20 - It feels like there has been an overreaction to last week’s results on both ends of this game. Some of the analytic sites suggest this should be a dogfight that could go either way. I think UK’s defense comes up with a good plan to slow down Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and the offense comes up with enough big plays to leave The Swamp with the W.

Rowland: Florida 27, Kentucky 20. If Chris Rodriguez were playing and the offensive line had a more standard Big Blue Wall level performance against Miami-OH I would pick UK here. In fact, I think I picked Kentucky to win this game in the offseason. I just think UF is riding a lot of momentum with a new coach and at home, that's going to be a lot to beat.

Who will be Kentucky's most valuable player?

Drummond: JJ Weaver records a couple of sacks and creates a big turnover to spark the UK defense.

Rowland: I'll go with Tayvion Robinson for the second week in a row. He didn't let me down last week and I don't think he will again. They're going to want to get the ball in his hands as many times as they can and I'm sure he'll get some good opportunities.