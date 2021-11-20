Take Two: UK-NMSU Predictions

Kentucky takes on New Mexico State with a chance to push its record to 8-3 going into a showdown with in-state rival Louisville.

Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland offer their takes on the game.

What are you most interested to see in the game?

Jeff Drummond: This is one of those games where there's not a lot to gain from UK's perspective. The Cats want to get in, take care of business, and get out with no serious injuries so they can begin to focus on next week's Governor's Cup showdown with Louisville. I'll be looking to see if UK can put this game out of reach as soon as possible and get some of its backups and young players in the game. It would be nice to get Beau Allen some extended time at quarterback and Jager Burton a few reps at guard, to name a couple.

Justin Rowland: I'd also like to get a chance to see Allen and what Kentucky has behind Levis at quarterback. Beyond that, we need to see domination. Louisville is not a great team but they're not a bad team and UK needs all the momentum it can get going into next week's game in order to finish with a road win. I feel like this week will be a bit of a bellwether for where the team is at going into next week's game.

Of course on senior day you'd like to see the older guys do some things with it being their last time at Kroger Field.

Who is your pick for UK's MVP?

Drummond: This is a tough one because you don't know how much run some of these guys will get if it's a blowout, so I'll go with Ju'Tahn McClain to build on his big effort at Vanderbilt and maybe even lead the Cats in rushing for this one.

Rowland: Let's go with Will Levis. The only game he didn't play well in recently was the Mississippi State game so he's got several positive showings to build on. I say Levis puts in two and a half quarters of work and plays very well. Big passing plays returned last week and continue into this week, to Wan'Dale, Cummings, Ali, and maybe others.

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: Kentucky 48, New Mexico State 10. I'm a little hesitant to take the Cats to cover a huge spread, but in looking at the Aggies' results this season, I think UK most likely will without too much drama.

Rowland: Kentucky 52, New Mexico State 17. I'll just call for the game to be slightly higher scoring. But this one is never in doubt. Cats hit on some big plays and never look back.