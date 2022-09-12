Kentucky went into the weekend ranked No. 20 and after a win in the Swamp the Cats are up to No. 9 in the Associated Press and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll.

CI writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland opine on where the Cats sit in the rankings at 2-0 and 1-0 in the SEC.

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky breaking into the Top 10 in both polls tells us that things might be starting to gradually change when it comes to national respect for the Wildcats. I feel like they've earned that to some extent on the regional level across the SEC, but always seemed to get placed in that 20-25 range, even when they were performing better than the teams ahead of them. I think there were some lingering doubts going into Saturday's game, as evidenced by Florida skyrocketing from unranked -- past UK -- and all the way to No. 12, but the amount of hype that Florida received after knocking off No. 7 Utah in the season opener may have actually played to the Cats' advantage, both on the field and in the polls. Now Mark Stoops & Co. have a chance to iron out some of the wrinkles that have shown up early in the season with a pair of non-conference games at home. They should be carrying a Top 10 ranking into a huge road matchup with Ole Miss on Oct. 1.

Justin Rowland: I think the pollsters did a good job overall when it comes to Kentucky. If you moved Florida up to No. 12 after beating Utah at home, for the sake of consistency you should have the same or a similar reaction when Kentucky goes on the road and beats Florida - even more so, because it was a win on the road against a very hostile crowd. Bumping the Cats up 10-11 spots, to No. 9/10, seems like the right move. Voters probably have less hesitation doing that coming off a 10-3 UK season when Levis is in the public spotlight. As Stoops keeps winning, whether we're talking 8-win seasons or 10-win seasons, voters are going to have less of an issue bumping Kentucky higher and higher in the polls because there's less downside/risk if you feel like they're only at risk of losing a handful of games.

I can't say with confidence that Kentucky should be any higher than it currently is, and it's possible there are a few teams ranked behind UK that will prove they should have been ranked ahead. But this was one of the best wins of the early college football season. You think about what UGA did to Oregon, certainly, but winning on the road at Florida, assuming the Gators turn out to be an 8-9 win team, is going to look good all year, especially when UF was coming into the game riding a wave of momentum. Think about it: Kentucky's the No. 3 team in the SEC if you go by the rankings, behind only Alabama and Georgia.

Kentucky's path to the playoff is more complicated than for some of the teams on this list because Georgia's in the division, but you have to consider them one of the most interesting teams in college football at the moment.