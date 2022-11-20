Cats Illustrated writers David Sisk and Travis Graf share their pregame takes on tonight's marquee college basketball game between Kentucky and Gonzaga.

What are your overall thoughts on the matchup on paper before we see these teams go at it?

David Sisk: Anytime you see Kentucky/Gonzaga on the marquee you have the ultimate attention grabber. As a basketball X's and O's nerd, I just want to see how the Cats play against the best teams. As I stated in the Film Review, John Calipari was able to learn more about his team in a loss against Michigan State than he was in the three wins put together. I expect improvements from last Tuesday in areas like rebounding and defensive communication. Oscar Tshiebwe against Drew Timme is a monster individual matchup. I want to see that from a fan's perspective. But I'm very interested in seeing who the backcourt does. This is not the Gonzaga backcourt we have seen in the past, so there is a good opportunity for Wheeler, Wallace, Frederick, and Reeves to do some damage.

Travis Graf: I’m most interested to see the obvious matchup of Oscar Tshiebwe versus Drew Timme in the post. It’s a matchup that’s good for college basketball traditionalists, as both guys are throwback big men that just happen to be upperclassmen as well. Tshiebwe and Timme and National Player of the Year front runners to start the season and it should be an absolute battle between those two.

How important is this game to Kentucky?

Sisk: I don't buy life and death games in November. I don't doubt for a second that the fan base needs this badly. With the Saint Peter's and Michigan State losses coming within five games of each other, Big Blue Nation needs a feel-good story. But this team does need to get the feel of what it is like to win some big games. Its next opportunity is Gonzaga.





Graf: Last week, CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves completely shelled up against Michigan State and went a combined 3 of 14 from the field. Those two need to be reliable from the outside today for Kentucky to win this game. It should be more of an up and down, free flowing game than the Michigan State matchup, and I expect Kentucky’s point guards to get a lot of good looks for these two players. The question becomes as simple as will they knock them down?

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Sisk: Gonzaga is always going to be good. Playing in the state of Washington also presents a unique challenge. But if there was a year I would want to face them on the West Coast this is it. This is not a homer take. I believe the Kentucky roster is better, particularly in the backcourt. It won't be easy, but the Cats will go cross country to get the hard earned win. Kentucky 79 Gonzaga 77

Graf: Kentucky 82, Gonzaga 78. Sahvir Wheeler is the MVP of this game and notches a double-double with points and assists. Kentucky takes advantage of a Gonzaga defense that doesn’t have elite rim protection and makes key plays down the stretch for the win. The game starts off rocky, but Wheeler rights the ship.