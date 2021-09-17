Take Two: UK-Chattanooga Predictions

Kentucky is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in SEC play, alone in first place in the league standings. The Wildcats are heavy favorites against Chattanooga, from the FCS level, after a 35-28 win against Missouri.

Here are game takes and predictions from Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland.

What are you most interested in seeing in the UK-Chattanooga game on Saturday?

Jeff Drummond: This one has all the red flags of a let-down game for Kentucky. It comes on the heels of a big, emotional win over Missouri. It's a Noon kickoff. It's against an FCS opponent. I think all of us are wondering whether the Cats will come out looking to pound the Mocs right away, or if this is one of those games where it takes a while to get the juices flowing. It will tell me a lot about UK moving forward if they take care of business early.

Justin Rowland: There aren't a lot of great storylines compared to just about any other game on the schedule. I'd say it's almost like a built-in bye early in the season. But it will be interesting to see how the team comes out and attacks a game that doesn't have a lot of the intrigue of others.

Who will be Kentucky's most valuable player?

Drummond: My Kentucky MVP will be Chris Rodriguez. I'm really going out on a limb with that one, I know, but I think he'll view this as a chance to put up some monster numbers in his quest to lead the SEC in rushing this season. I think he goes for 200-plus again before handing things over to Kavosiey Smoke and the reserves.

Rowland: I'll call for Will Levis to have a big game while he's playing. Kentucky ran the ball 75% of the time last week and there are some parts of the passing game I feel like they can stand to work on before SEC play really heats up soon.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 52, Chattanooga 13 -- It's hard to envision the Mocs slowing down the Cats when a pair of FBS defenses were not able to in weeks 1 and 2. Kentucky should have scored 45 last week against an SEC opponent. I think they'll top the 50 plateau this week while getting their typical defensive effort.

Rowland: Kentucky 47, Chattanooga 10. If Kentucky comes out firing on all cylinders that would be impressive. I think it's natural for a team to take its foot off the gas a little bit after a season opener with fans for the first time in two years and a long-anticipated SEC game, especially against an FCS opponent. For that reason I think there will be stretches that don't look great. But this team has too much offensive firepower not to win comfortably.