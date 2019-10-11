Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland discuss the Kentucky-Arkansas game and give takes on what to expect.

What are the main reasons to be optimistic about this game if you're a Kentucky fan?

Jeff Drummond: For starters, the Cats are back at home for the first time in nearly a month. That feels like an eternity for a team on a three-game losing skid. They need the Big Blue faithful behind them more than ever. Second, the first of two open dates on this year's schedule came at perhaps the most opportune time possible. The Cats needed a week off to heal, both mentally and physically. UK sounded like a team that was refreshed and re-energized during practice this week. Lastly, I'm not buying the "Arkansas is suddenly good because the Razorbacks played a competitive game against Texas A&M" talk. This is an opponent in rebuilding mode. It was viewed as nearly an automatic win going into the season, and even with UK's massive question mark at quarterback, the Cats are STILL a touchdown favorite. That tells you something. That's Vegas trying to give us a not-so-subtle hint.

Justin Rowland: It's always a good sign when you're on the fence about a game but Vegas doesn't seem to be. All other things being equal, that makes you feel pretty good. But all other things aren't equal. Kentucky is the superior team in most respects. UK should have an advantage at the line of scrimmage in this game. It also has home field advantage. With health problems being UK's No. 1 issue in its last couple of losses, the bye week came at a good time.

What are the biggest reasons for concern?

Drummond: The big one is the uncertainty at quarterback. Who knows what is really going on there as the UK staff has been pretty coy with it all week, ostensibly to keep the Razorbacks guessing. Unless either Sawyer Smith or Lynn Bowden or a surprise QB can keep the Arkansas defense honest, it could be a really ugly grinder of a game. If that happens, the UK defense might have to play its best all-around game of the season to deliver a victory. I would also add that this could be a really tight game, and you still have some issues at kicker that could loom large. Will Matt Ruffolo be up to deliver the big kick if necessary?

Rowland: If Sawyer Smith's health is as bad as it was the last couple of games or if something happens to put him in that place again then I couldn't expect Kentucky to win this game. The other concern would be that Arkansas looked much better against Texas A&M. As I've said elsewhere, however, that could just be the Razorbacks always playing well against the Aggies at Jerry World.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP in this game?

Drummond: For Kentucky to win this game, the defense has to be really good. The Cats aren't winning a shootout. So my MVP would be the guy in the big guy in the middle, Quinton Bohanna, who needs to dominate his matchup to keep the Arkansas ground game in check. If the Cats can make the Hogs one-dimensional, they'll win this game.

Rowland: I'll go with Sawyer Smith, not because I think he's going to pass for 350 yards or because I think he has to. But any degree of competent, healthy quarterback play will be required for Kentucky to get back on the right track, and if he does that then Kentucky might be back on track for a seven-win season.

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: Kentucky 27, Arkansas 16 -- I've had a hunch all week that the Cats win this one handily despite the angst over the quarterback position. UK simply has a lot more talent on the roster than a rebuilding Razorbacks squad, and they'll play hard on Saturday to end their losing skid and honor the memory of Jared Lorenzen.

Rowland: Kentucky 24, Arkansas 20. As concerning as UK's quarterback situation is until proven otherwise, I simply can't pick a team to win on the road when they're riding such an ugly conference losing streak. Arkansas doesn't know how to win yet.