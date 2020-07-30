CatsIllustrated - Take Two: The SEC's rumored 10 conference game option

Wednesday brought a lot of scheduling news from the ACC and SEC in particular, between decisions and reports.

Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland offer takes on some of the proposals making the rounds.

Jeff Drummond: The closer we get to the start of the season, the more I am convinced that we'll see a league-only schedule for the SEC, and it sounds like the slate will feature 10 games with the next two rotating opponents from the West being LSU and Ole Miss. If that's the scenario that unfolds, I think it's a good consolation prize for losing the Governor's Cup game with Louisville, especially if LSU comes to Lexington. That would be a marquee game and a good measuring stick to see just how far the UK program has come along under Mark Stoops. If the game is on the road, it becomes a much more difficult task, but who knows if we'll even have fans in the stands for those matchups. If there aren't, LSU wouldn't be quite as intimidating as it usually is on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Ole Miss, meanwhile, doesn't move the needle as much , but the Rebels could be interesting this year with Lane Kiffin taking over. Maybe he'll say something outlandish and fire up the Cats prior to that matchup. We can always hope. If that's a road game, and if fans are allowed to attend, it's one of the best trips that fans can make in the league. Oxford is a fantastic setting.

Justin Rowland: I think if Kentucky were to draw LSU and Ole Miss that would be a really intriguing setup. The Tigers are going to be good, as usual, but they'll take a hit this year and Kentucky could give them a game. Ole Miss will be one of the less daunting SEC West teams this year so on the whole the Wildcats' schedule will not be made more difficult compared to some of the other draws in the league (for instance, Florida possibly adding Alabama and Texas A&M). On the other hand, with stadium capacities likely to be significantly limited fewer UK fans would get to enjoy an opponent like LSU than would if the game took place in 2021, and there would probably be less of a home field advantage for Kentucky.

My feeling is the Governor's Cup is for fans. That's not to say it isn't important. But moving the program forward has and will always be about success in the SEC. A 10-game SEC schedule would be really exciting. This year is going to be judged differently than most others, anyways, and there's no guarantee there will even be bowl games outside of the playoff.

Ideally Kentucky would get 10 SEC games and the Louisville contest.