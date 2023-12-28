With Kentucky's Gator Bowl matchup with Clemson taking place early on Friday, it's time to roll out CI talking points and predictions for the game.

Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland sound off.

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky and Clemson will be meeting for the fourth time in a bowl game, and all of the other three matchups have been entertaining, competitive games. I don't expect anything different from the Gator Bowl, although this is a tough matchup to gauge with the opt-outs involved. Kentucky's missing a couple of O-Linemen, and Clemson is missing several defensive players. My hunch is that this game comes down to who wants to be there the most, and that's got C-A-T-S written all over it. Give me UK in a nail-biter, 29-27, and Ray Davis as the MVP with some big runs and catches similar to his performance in the Governor's Cup win over Louisville.

Justin Rowland: Clemson's defense is going to be the best unit on the field. It's legit. If you just go through their season it's not uncommon to see opponents really struggle to consistently move the ball, score, and convert third downs against that unit. So I don't know how many points Kentucky will put up. However, the thing about Clemson is they have often had a knack for shooting themselves in the foot. Don't get so caught up in the talent that you forget Clemson has lost four games. It's a winnable game for Kentucky but I think Clemson is the favorite. I'll pick CU to win a close, low scoring game, 23-16. Kentucky really doesn't need to turn the ball over. They also can't have three or four killer line of scrimmage penalties that set them back, because that will ruin drives in this game. If UK makes fewer mistakes than Clemson, they have a chance. But I think they probably need to score a defensive touchdown.