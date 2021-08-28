Take Two: Reed Sheppard's Five-Star Ranking
UK legacy and North Laurel standout Reed Sheppard is now ranked as one of the top players from the Class of 2023.In Rivals' new basketball recruiting rankings Sheppard is the No. 21 player in the n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news