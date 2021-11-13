Take Two: Kentucky-Vanderbilt Predictions

Kentucky will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak tonight in Nashville against the Vanderbilt Commodores, a team and a program riding a long SEC losing streak.

Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland offer their thoughts on the game in Take Two format.

What are you most interested to see in Kentucky's game against Vanderbilt tonight?

Jeff Drummond: I'm interested to see if Kentucky can take care of business in this one. The Vanderbilt game is usually a massive struggle no matter how good the Cats are or how bad the Dores are. Vandy just seems to get up for this one every year, so I'm extremely leery of this 21-point line. UK should come out starving for a victory, though, so it would be disappointing if the Cats laid another egg.

Justin Rowland: Can the defense get back on track or at least start to move back in the right direction? For me, the next two weeks are all about getting back on track for Louisville and then the bowl game. The defense has been cratering for three weeks in a row and they need some good things to happen. If they could force a couple of turnovers it could be big for them. Vanderbilt averages only about 15 points per game. It would be a bad sign if it's another 38-35 game like last year.

Can the offense continue to build on what it did against Tennessee? Over 600 yards against an SEC opponent and a few good recent Levis games to build on.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: I'll go with Will Levis as Kentucky MVP. He's coming into this game with a lot of confidence stemming from his performance against Tennessee.

Rowland: Wan'Dale Robinson has a big game. Fresh off 13 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee, I don't see Robinson slowing down. He's probably going to have between 7 and 12 receptions and I won't be surprised if he goes over 100 yards again.

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 20 - I think this one could be close at the half or even into the latter part of the third quarter, but Will Levis and Wan'Dale Robinson create some big plays and the Cats gradually pull away to get back into the win column for the first time in what feels like an eternity.

Rowland: Kentucky 31, Vanderbilt 17. I don't see it as a nail biter or a total blowout. Kentucky is clearly the superior team and did enough against Tennessee that I wouldn't put them on upset watch. I expect Kentucky to maintain a decent amount of separation through the game.