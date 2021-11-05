Take Two: Kentucky-Tennessee Predictions

Kentucky started the season 6-0, climbing close to the Top-10 in the national rankings.

Fast-forward through two consecutive losses and the 'Cats are staring at a huge game against Tennessee, which will take place in Lexington tomorrow night.

Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland offer their takes on the upcoming matchup.

What are you most interested in seeing in tomorrow night's game?

Jeff Drummond: I’ll be interested to see how much Kentucky can use its offense as its best “defense.” Can the Cats control the line of scrimmage, control the clock, and keep Tennessee’s potent offense on the sidelines for most of the night at Kroger Field? When the defense is on the field, can the UK secondary come up with a couple of what Mark Stoops likes to describe as “competitive plays.” They had none down in Starkville. That can’t happen against the Vols if the Cats want to come away with a W.

Justin Rowland: I just don't know how Kentucky is going to play for one. It's a pretty banged up team. They're coming off two straight losses, both on the road. Earlier in the Stoops era they never recovered from something like that. They have fared better at recovering after a loss or two lately, but that has usually been against inferior competition like a Group of Five/FCS team, Vanderbilt, or Louisville at the end of the year. Tennessee is a different challenge so Kentucky is going to have to not only avoid what we saw in Starkville but they really need to play as well as they did against LSU or at least against Florida.

The other question I've got is whether Kentucky is prepared to win a shootout with Tennessee. Maybe the defense will keep the Vols contained better than that, but the way things are trending has not been great and the UT offense is formidable.

How much is Liam Coen going to have Will Levis running? That has been the soft underbelly of the Volunteer defense but it's not really what Kentucky does.

Finally, can Kentucky survive an early punch? Tennessee is leading the nation in first quarter scoring. That's the second time I've said that this year (it was true of UGA before the UK game). Georgia had zero first quarter points.

Who is your pick for UK's MVP?

Drummond: Chris Rodriguez. I don’t see any path to victory in this game without the very best version of the Kentucky running back showing up. He needs to have a huge bounce-back game.

Rowland: I'll go with Rodriguez as well. It better be him. I'll say he has a strong bounce back. Even though UT has defended the running back well in its opponents' rushing attacks this seems like a game where UK will go to C Rod early and often so he'll have plenty of chances.

What's your game prediction?

Drummond: Kentucky 29, Tennessee 27. I think the Cats bounce back for a huge win in this one. Their track record coming off “laying an egg” under Mark Stoops is really good. Being back at home helps as Big Blue Nation helps put them over the top in a thriller.

Rowland: Tennessee 34, Kentucky 24. I've only picked against UK one other time this year. That was the UGA game. All week I have felt like Kentucky wins a close game or Tennessee wins by two scores. The fact that UT got a bye week which means extra time to rest and prepare while Kentucky is banged up is concerning. I'll be just fine if I'm proven wrong here but I feel like UT has more momentum at this point in the season.