Kentucky sits at 6-4 with one SEC game remaining. If you believe the oddsmakers, this one is close to a toss-up, regardless of where you come down.

For Kentucky to truly build the end-of-season momentum to end the 2023 campaign on a positive note, this one is a must-win, just like Louisville may be.

Here are takes from CI's Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic about this game?

Jeff Drummond: I think Kentucky has the offensive weapons to take advantage of a suspect South Carolina defense, even though they've changed from the base set they played most of the season to something akin to Mississippi State's 3-3-5 look. The Gamecocks have given up 21 or more points to everyone they have faced with the exception of last week's game against Vanderbilt. I think both Devin Leary and Ray Davis can have a big night in this one as UK finally turns in the balanced, complete game the Cats have been seeking all year long on that side of the ball.

Justin Rowland: I really think for the whole season Kentucky has probably been a more complete football team than South Carolina. It's easy to focus on what went wrong in Kentucky's four losses, but in the midst of those losses, Kentucky did beat Mississippi State 24-3 in Starkville. South Carolina struggled to beat that team at home earlier in the season. UK had a chance to beat Tennessee. They beat Florida, whereas the Gators won in Columbia. I just think if you look at the results for the two teams to this point in the year it's reasonable for Kentucky fans to feel like the Wildcats should win this one. While South Carolina is riding its first two-game winning streak of the season, they didn't look good against Jacksonville State and they played Vanderbilt last week.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be concerned about this game?

Drummond: Williams-Brice Stadium is a tough place for anyone to play. Ask Tennessee how that trip went late last season. The Gamecocks will be fighting for their lives, needing two wins to reach bowl eligibility in their final two games. And they may be equipped to do it against a UK defense that's really struggling to stop teams who can throw the ball well. If the Cats don't take advantage of South Carolina's poor offensive line and get pressure on Spencer Rattler, it could be a long night for Big Blue.

Rowland: Of course it's not as simple as looking at all the past results, there are real head-to-head matchup factors an in-season circumstances to consider. Spencer Rattler has been a totally different quarterback at home compared to on the road. A lot of that is who he has played at home versus on the road. But you still have to feel like South Carolina is going to come out with a ton of energy playing a home night game for the first time in a while. South Carolina is able to stretch the field with its passing game similarly to the way the teams that have beat Kentucky have been able to and that's concerning. Kentucky probably doesn't have a great matchup option for Xavier Legette, who has put up huge numbers through pretty much the whole season.

What's your prediction for the game and who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: This just feels like a must-win for Mark Stoops & Co. South Carolina is not a good football team, despite the presence of a couple of really good skilled players on offense. Big games from both Leary and Davis lead the Cats to victory, perhaps in a bit of a shootout. Kentucky 33, South Carolina 30.

Rowland: Kentucky 27, South Carolina 23.The Wildcats have not been good enough for me to feel totally confident in this prediction, but I do think that when you look over the whole season, there are more interesting things about this Kentucky team than South Carolina. They have more ways to beat you, in my view, and they have been better. While losing four out of the last five games does not inspire a lot of confidence, UK should be able to focus on slowing down the USC passing game to keep them in check enough to outscore them. Devin Leary turns in a solid game with a couple of touchdown passes for UK.