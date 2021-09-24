Take Two: Kentucky-South Carolina Predictions

Kentucky has won 6 out of 7 in its series against South Carolina and that's a big reversal from where the series had trended before that. Can they make it three out of four in Williams-Brice Stadium?

That's what Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland are tackling in today's Take Two Predictions.

What are you most interested in seeing on Saturday?

Jeff Drummond: I'll be interested to see how the Cats respond to going into a road game with a capacity, hostile crowd for the first time in almost two years. There are many players on the UK roster who will be experiencing this for the first time in their careers. South Carolina is the type of place where the fans feed off early momentum. If the Gamecocks can jump out to a two-score lead early, it can get turn into a frenzied environment that is hard to overcome. If the Cats can take that away and seize early momentum, that same crowd can be taken out of the game.

Justin Rowland: Can Kentucky play a clean game? That's really the main question about this team in my mind. Otherwise I think we have a pretty good idea who and what they are. Kentucky is -6 in turnovers through only three games and if you told me that before the start of the season I'd tell you that 4-0 would be unlikely. South Carolina has forced some turnovers. The good news for Kentucky is the Gamecocks are also turning it over. Turnover margin will be another big factor here.

The questions about the road atmosphere were put to Missouri last week and Kentucky's crowd did have an impact on the game. Will Kentucky handle the loud night game road atmosphere?

Finally, South Carolina is going to work to establish the run with their talented backs given that they haven't had that successful ground identity that they were banking on and UK has been somewhat susceptible. Will the guys in the trenches and the box answer the bell and make us think differently about this defense?

What's your prediction for UK's MVP?

Drummond: If Kentucky is going to win this one, the O-Line needs to share the MVP honor. Control the line of scrimmage, win the game.

Rowland: Wan'Dale Robinson. I do think that Kentucky is going to come in with the Missouri game mentality, which is to keep the ball on the ground a lot and get back to "complementary football" as Mark Stoops has said. But South Carolina has a decent defensive line and I think UK is still going to need someone to break the game open with a couple of big plays. With three straight 100 yard receiving games to start the season and plenty of talent around him to keep the defense honest, Wan'Dale Robinson has a chance to give Kentucky the separation needed for a win.

What's your pick for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 23, South Carolina 19 -- This feels like a bigger challenge than the one the Cats got from the Gamecocks last season, but I think UK remains the better team on paper. I say the Cats get just enough offense and just enough defense to pull out a close one in methodical, almost "boring" style.

Rowland: Kentucky 31, South Carolina 23. UK is the superior team on paper, unless the turnover trend continues. That's a real "if" in a hostile road environment against a team with a new coach who is at least getting guys to play hard. It's always just been hard for me to see USC matching UK's scoring here.