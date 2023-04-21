While Kentucky fans are discussing the possibilities for next year's basketball roster, it's important to remember the Wildcats are in a luxurious position.

Will Oscar Tshiebwe return for a third season in Lexington or will Michigan's Hunter Dickinson decide on a transfer to Kentucky? Dickinson is visiting Kentucky this weekend, as first reported by Cats Illustrated's David Sisk.

Of course, both players could end up elsewhere, but there's a good chance the Cats land at least one player.

Here are takes from CI staff members on the two significant big man paths John Calipari could take.

TRAVIS GRAF: I can understand all arguments made for and against both Tshiebwe and Dickinson, all points and counterpoints. It’s really a valid argument on both sides. Tshiebwe has been beloved in the blue and white, won a National POY award, and been a historic rebounder. At the same time, he’s won one tournament game in two years. On the other hand, you saw Kentucky be arguably the best team in the country with him for two months in 2022.

When it comes to Dickinson, he’s got a lot of the same flaws as Oscar — defense, need for high usage, etc. However, he’s more skilled while being less of a rebounding presence. He’s the better passer out of the post, more of a floor stretching threat, and is someone who would be new that Kentucky fans don’t really know what they’re going to get with unlike Oscar.

If you made me pick one, it would be Dickinson due to his ability to pass and move the ball, space a little bit better, and be a better pick and pop guy. Oscar is a black hole a lot of the time on offense when he touches the ball and nobody moves or cuts. At the end of the day, Kentucky HAS to end up with one of the two, one way or another.

JEFF DRUMMOND: It seems that Big Blue Nation has divided into tribes on this matter. I suppose that should not come as a huge surprise in this age of non-concensus on much of anything.

I find myself where I reside on most topics -- that gray area in between. Whoever decides they want to wear the Kentucky uniform next season first gets my nod. If it's Oscar, you get some continuity and assurance that you'll be one of the elite rebounding teams in the country again. That was a big piece of UK's strong offensive efficiency puzzle this season.

I think people that automatically believe you can just replace a two-time consensus All-American without risk of taking a step back are fooling themselves, but Dickinson probably gives you the best margin for error. He's a proven commodity. He can stretch defenses beyond the 3-point arc, which may be a really good fit with the incoming freshmen, and he's a better passer/ball-handler than Oscar.

So I'm going to hedge here and make my final answer conditional: If John Calipari is willing to use Oscar in different ways than he has the last two years -- getting him off the low block offensively, making sure he's not clogging the lane for guys like DJ Wagner and Rob Dillingham, and solving the pick-and-roll defense issue -- I'm all for Oscar coming back. However, we know Coach Cal can be hesitant (or completely unwilling) to change his M.O. If that stays true, I would argue that Dickinson is the better fit.