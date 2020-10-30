CatsIllustrated - TAKE TWO: Kentucky-Georgia Predictions

Not many people around the college football world will expect Kentucky to upset Georgia this weekend but surprises are why the games are played.

Here Cats Illustrated's Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland offer thoughts on Saturday's matchup and end with predictions.

What are some reasons for optimism if you're a Kentucky fan?

Drummond: This is going to be one tough sell. I kinda feel like the car lot guy in "Vacation" that convinced Clark Griswold to buy the Wagon Queen Family Truckster. Coming off their worst performance of the season, it's hard to see the Cats having much of a chance against No. 5 Georgia. However, it's been my experience that, when Big Blue Nation gets this low, UK generally performs better than anyone expected. To a lesser extent, we saw that coming off the Ole Miss loss with a nice showing against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are a different animal, though, so it will take a truly great performance to pull the upset.

Rowland: Jeff mentioned wagons, so I'll mentioned there's a chance we see Kentucky circle those. With all the talk about the quarterback position and the loss to UGA, it would not surprise me if Kentucky comes out with a big chip on its shoulder. Especially with an opportunity to shock the world against one of the nation's best teams, which it hasn't defeated in a decade.

What are the main reasons for concern?

Drummond: The talent gap between Georgia and Kentucky remains substantial, even though Mark Stoops & Co. have methodically narrowed it over the last eight years. The Cats' biggest challenge in this one appears to be that the Dawgs are exceptional against the run. Maybe better than anyone in the country, allowing just 2.18 yards per carry and 66 yards per game. Given that UK has shown no ability to throw the ball whatsoever, it's hard to see the Cats doing anything offensively on Saturday. Max Duffy's leg could be sore by the end of the day.

Rowland: This is a really bad matchup for Kentucky. Georgia is very comfortable playing the kind of game Kentucky generally wants to play, only they do so with one of the three or four most talented rosters in college football. They're probably going to come out angry after their second half against Alabama, and having had an extra week to sit and stew over that. UGA has no incentive not to come out with everything to play for, because they're still in the playoff hunt. They have a really elite defense, one of the top couple in the country along with Clemson, and the way to attack them is over the top in the air. That's not Kentucky's stretch. I can't imagine much of a worse matchup.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP this weekend?

Drummond: If the Cats are in this game late, there's a good chance Matt Ruffolo could loom large in the outcome. If the defense plays its best possible game, he may need to hit four or five field goals to give UK a shot. Put me down for the rare Kicker-As-MVP selection.

Rowland: I'll go with Kentucky's other specialist: Max Duffy. I think he'll get a pretty good workload on Saturday. I'm not just saying this as a slight to Kentucky, either. Any recipe for UK beating UGA is going to involve not only turnovers, but field position.

What's your prediction for the final score?

Drummond: Georgia 31, Kentucky 10. I don't see the Cats matching up well at all in this game. I think UK will play harder than it did last week and maybe hang around for a while, but the Jimmys and Joes in silver britches are just too good to overcome.

Rowland: UGASports.com asked me what I thought and I told them 27-10 Dawgs. That was before news that Joey Gatewood will be starting. I think he probably comes with a little more potential for good play, but also more potential for mistakes like turnovers. I'll leave the pick unchanged. Just can't see Kentucky moving the ball much against this team.