Kentucky just wrapped up a dominating 38-14 win against Vanderbilt.

Takes from Cats Illustrated writers Travis Graf and Justin Rowland are attempts to put it into context.

Travis Graf: Kentucky scored 38 unanswered points after a sloppy start. The Cats did whatever they wanted against the Commodores, imposing their will play after play. To be honest, Vanderbilt is a terrible team, but what Kentucky did on the ground was impressive, regardless of who you are playing. If the staff had wanted to, they had the legitimate opportunity to have four guys with 100+ rushing yards. That’s absurd.

Lynn Bowden was a threat in both the running and passing game, which is always going to keep defenses off balance. This was a great game for the program, because they’ve all but guaranteed themselves a bowl bid, and they were also able to get some of the younger redshirting players some snaps.

Justin Rowland: Given the way quarterback injuries temporarily derailed a promising season, and had the potential to completely ruin it, clawing back to 5-5 with a chance to finish with seven regular season wins is a big accomplishment in the larger picture. No, Vanderbilt is not a good football team. But after falling behind somewhat flukishly 14-3, Kentucky didn't flinch -- as Mark Stoops would say -- and rattled off five consecutive touchdown drives of 75-yards or more. When is the last time that's happened?

Unlike recent games, Bowden was able to do just enough with his arm to keep the Vandy defense off balance. Then again, I'm not sure Vanderbilt could have slowed down the Wildcats if the passing game had been illegal today. We saw some great things from Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke today, and a lot of younger players got experience.



UK is not one of the better teams in the SEC, but they proved today as they have other weeks they're a lot better than the worst teams in the conference.