Cats Illustrated writers Travis Graf and Justin Rowland haven't looked over the tape or watched the game for a second time.

These are just raw reactions following Kentucky's 82-74 win against Utah Valley.

What did we learn? What does the game mean? What should we make of the Wildcats after this, the fourth regular season game of the year?

Travis Graf: Kentucky got back in the win column tonight, but it surely didn’t come in a pretty way. The ‘Cats have to get everyone to 100%. They’re in a pinch with scholarship players to begin with, and adding injuries this early on isn’t a good thing for a team that’s trying to mesh. The biggest thing that sticks out to me is that, so far this season, Kentucky doesn’t seem to have that guy who has a killer instinct and wants the ball in his hands at key points, knowing he’ll make a play. This team lacks toughness, and to be honest, a high basketball IQ. This is the weirdest four game stretch I can ever remember. To go from very impressive wins against Michigan State and EKU in a blowout, the last two games have been absolutely abysmal to watch. There’s no flow to anything and there’s nobody that’s stepped up to be a shot maker outside of Maxey in game one.

Justin Rowland: By this point we should know it's too early to write off a team coached by John Calipari at this point in the season. Having said that, this game didn't inspire a lot of confidence. UK is clearly a work in progress. It seems like the 'Cats having just seven scholarship players available for this game is going to be a big talking point. I understand that, but it still shouldn't be this difficult. Utah Valley is not a bad team, but this should have been an angry bounceback performance where Kentucky restores order. At one point I found myself noticing that this team has a lot of guys who smile throughout the game, but there aren't many guys who are going to play with a mean streak. The offense lacks outside shooting and still seems somewhat disjointed. I still believe the defense can be elite. It wasn't elite tonight, but UK did some decent things on that end of the court. Evansville was the tough learning experience via losing. UK didn't need another lesson that way. Winning was important for this team, which seems to be a bit lost at the moment.

