News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 08:53:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

TAKE TWO: How much of Isaiah Jackson's potential will be realized at UK?

David Sisk and Travis Graf
Staff Writers

While a lot of the excitement over Kentucky's 2020 recruiting class has revolved around Terrence Clarke and B.J. Boston, understandably, it wouldn't be wise to sleep on five-star forward Isaiah Jac...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}