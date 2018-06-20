In this edition of "Take Two," Cats Illustrated's Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond offer their unique perspectives on Reid Travis' Wednesday decision for Kentucky.

THE STORYLINE:

Kentucky already appeared to be one of the better teams in the country on paper going into the 2018-19 season, but the hype for this crew is about to reach another level with Stanford grad transfer Reid Travis picking Kentucky instead of Villanova. The big man, who averaged close to a double-double for the Cardinal, was one of the Pac-12's top players last year and joins a front line that could be the nation's best.

FIRST TAKE - JEFF DRUMMOND

In my view, Reid Travis is the equivalent of adding the No. 1 recruit to Kentucky’s roster, which is nothing new for John Calipari, but the big difference is he’s a proven commodity who has already demonstrated that he can excel against the highest level of competition.

This is a game-changer for the Wildcats and the college basketball landscape for 2018-19. Kentucky was already expected to be a top contender for the national championship with the return of veteran players like PJ Washington and Quade Green to go along with another elite recruiting class, and the addition of Travis may elevate the Cats to preseason No. 1 status.

Travis is not only talented (17.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg last season with Stanford) but the 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward brings loads of experience and maturity — both mental and physical — to the table, attributes that the UK roster typically hasn’t featured under Coach Cal. He’s a guy that, when challenges arise for his young teammates, should be able to provide a steadying influence.

I’m eager to see how Cal utilizes him. The lineup options will be fun to mull, but there’s no doubt that UK will now feature one of the best frontcourt combos in the nation with Travis and Washington. The SEC should be giddy about looking ahead to the Cats’ matchup with Tennessee frontline Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams. The nation should be giddy about matchups like UK-Duke, which will be one of the most anticipated early season games in recent memory.

If the Cats hang No. 9 this season, we’ll look back on this being the key day along that path.

SECOND TAKE - JUSTIN ROWLAND

Wow, just when I think I'm coming strong, Jeff says it's the equivalent of adding the No. 1 recruit. Bold, but I like the take and could certainly see it, given everything Travis brings to the table.

There were SEC coaches last year that praised Kentucky, but in the same breath pointed out that the Wildcats didn't have the overpowering behemoths that would strike fear into the competition coming off the bus that Calipari sometimes had in the past. I don't know that this will be Kentucky's best front line under Calipari (there's a ton of competition for that award), but this will be an imposing unit that packs some serious punch.

I love that this will allow E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards to play in niche roles, rather than being thrust into huge minutes game in, game out, regardless of the matchup or how they're playing.

Just look at what Travis did against the likes of North Carolina, Florida, Kansas and Arizona, with DeAndre Ayton. Travis elevates his game, at least individually, against the better opponents he faces. When Clint Jackson says he understands spacing and playing within the team concept, I think that bodes really well, too.

Travis is hungry. He's not Lexington bound solely because he wants to elevate his draft stock, although that's got to be part of his choice. He wants to play championship level basketball on a championship level team, after scrapping in relative obscurity at Stanford in recent years. Just check out his Twitter bio: Determined to make a name for myself. He's most definitely going to do that.

Before Travis' transfer announcement, I thought Kentucky was one of the top ten teams in the country, already a championship contender. Now, I think it's the best-looking roster in the country. It's not the most overwhelming championship team I've seen or even close to that. I'd still take the field, no question. But I like their chances.