TAKE TWO: Early Will Levis Draft Projections

Anybody who watched Will Levis at quarterback last season could see that Kentucky had a talented player behind center.

Nobody can doubt the arm strength or the progression over the course of most of last season.

But some have been surprised at just how high Levis has been projected to go in some way too early drafts for next year. Multiple outlets have listed Levis as a projected top-10 pick, with draft analyst Chris Trapasso forecasting No. 1 overall and UK head coach Mark Stoops saying that he can be the top quarterback taken in the draft.

In this Cats Illustrated Take Two feature, Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland share thoughts on those predictions.

Jeff Drummond: I wasn't very surprised when we started hearing Will Levis' name pop up as one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft. After all, it was Mark Stoops -- a man not prone to hyperbole -- who told us this spring that the staff believes they have a future NFL starter on their hands. And let's face it, Levis checks a lot of boxes.

He's got the big arm. He's got the strong frame. He's got good athleticism and can make things happen with his legs when the play breaks down. And he's a really, really bright guy with a ton of leadership intangibles. What's not to like?

That being said, when they started throwing his name out there as possibly the first quarterback selected or even the No. 1 overall pick, I was kind of surprised. I'm not sure it's fair to put that on him yet. There are still some things he needs to clean up with his mechanics and footwork in order to reach that hallowed ground. It could lead to a lot of pressure on him this season to live up to the hype. But if anyone is built to handle that, it's Levis. I think he'll embrace it.

Justin Rowland: I've been a huge Levis guy since early last year. No doubt, at times it looked like he had a lot farther to go than at other times. It hasn't been a straight line forward. But I've just never understood why folks wouldn't be enamored with a guy who has a cannon, an unbelievable release, requisite to good athleticism, unquestioned toughness, and leadership intangibles. What's not to love?

The "turnover worthy plays" for starters. He can clean that up. But he's also not running some spread offense where he's just making a bunch of easy plays. He had to lock onto one excellent receiver last year, and was throwing against some pretty good defensive backs. I have little doubt that Levis will benefit from a deeper and better overall cast of receivers this year.

Evaluating quarterbacks is tough. Sam Howell was projected by some as the No. 1 player in the 2022 Draft a year ago and even after another solid season he slipped to the fifth round. Who knows what people are going to see when they really laser in on him. But I just think his floor is pretty high because of the parts of his game that are off the charts so even if Levis doesn't have an All-American caliber season, scouts are going to love the ability.

Yes, it's possible Levis is the No. 1 QB taken, even the No. 1 overall pick. I'd never "predict" that because you usually take the field on those things. But this time of year when writers are looking for hot takes that won't look absolutely terrible, it does make some sense.

The thing I love most about Levis' game is how he comes back after less than his best. You can see the resolve, and it's not a bad cockiness. He digs his heels in and seems to double down on his mechanics and focus, putting bad plays behind him. For someone who hadn't played a lot before last year that was really impressive and a good sign.