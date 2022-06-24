Take Two: Dillingham to Kentucky

Kentucky's basketball program picked up a very significant commitment on Friday when five-star point guard Robert Dillingham announced for the Big Blue.

Dillingham is one of the highest-ranked players to commit to Kentucky in several years and brings a dynamic ability to score and create.

Here are takes on what his commitment means.

David Sisk: Robert Dillingham is a big get for John Calipari. He brings the type of dynamic on-ball talent that Kentucky hasn’t had in several years, and the type that Cal used to pull annually. He will step right into the point guard spot the day he steps on campus. Dillingham is the quickest player in the 2023 class and can create a shot or a pass off all three levels. He also wants to play around other top players. That’s why he left N.C. State.

Dillingham will be in a great spot around other talented teammates. Don’t be diverted by other recruiting situations. This is a great addition for Kentucky.

Justin Rowland: I'll defer to the basketball recruiting guys on most things like this but think Dillingham is the best looking point guard prospect they've signed since De'Aaron Fox. That's not the only issue Kentucky has had in recent years, but inconsistency at the point guard position has been an Achilles heel in multiple seasons recently. It's hard to quantify the significance of having such a playmaker with the ball in his hands. Most of Calipari's best teams throughout his coaching career have had a player like that. Dillingham will make things happen for the players around him, he'll put a lot of pressure on the other team, and it's a very big addition.

In short, he's just the kind of player I think Calipari needs so the timing and commitment are about as big as it gets.