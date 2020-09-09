Take Two: Diabate and Kentucky
It seems like every other day there's a big new development when it comes to Kentucky basketball recruiting. Plenty of new targets, including recent commitment Nolan Hickman, have popped up on the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news