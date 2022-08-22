Take Two: Defensive Over/Under Talk
Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland are previewing the upcoming football season by sharing takes on over/unders for UK football in 2022.Earlier in the week we offered our take...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news