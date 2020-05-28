CatsIllustrated - Sun Devil commit still hearing from Kentucky

Sun Devil commit still hearing from Kentucky
Kentucky has continued communication with Southfield (Mich.) defensive lineman Caleb Banks in recent weeks.A significant obstacle in that pursuit is the fact that the three-star prospect has been c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news