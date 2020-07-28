Sumrall recruiting another Peach State linebacker
UK inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall has been on a recruiting roll over the past two classes. Among his commitments are two linebackers from the Peach State: D'Eryk Jackson and more recently Mar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news