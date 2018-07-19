Most years in mid-July the college basketball season would still be four months away, but thanks to Kentucky's trip to the Bahamas, UK fans will get a privileged look at their Wildcats early next month. Cats Illustrated will still be previewing the season in the build-up to the start of regular season play in November, but we're also taking an early peak at what might be looming during the Cats' four-game exhibition set in the Caribbean. To do that, here's the start of a player preview series that will shine the spotlight on each and every Wildcat expected to be a rotation player for John Calipari in the 2018-19 season. It's only fitting that we start with Stanford transfer Reid Travis, the player who found himself as the center of so much attention in the offseason with his decision to spend his graduate year in Lexington. What kind of impact will the 6-foot-8, 245-pound big man make? What should our expectations be for the accomplished Pac-12 transfer? Is he the player who takes Kentucky from good to great and provides the physical presence and veteran leadership needed for the Cats to cut down the nets in Minneapolis, a place close to Travis' heart? Over the past few months and especially recently Kentucky fans have been learning about former Stanford forward and recent UK enrollee Reid Travis. He'll soon make his debut for the Wildcats in live action down in the Bahamas, but Cats Illustrated takes a closer look at Travis' playing history, his development and what kind of impact and role he might have for John Calipari's much-anticipated 2018-19 team.

Reid Travis (GoStanford.com)

College Career to Date: Travis will have more experience than almost any Kentucky basketball player in recent memory, having played four seasons at Stanford and gaining an additional season due to medical hardship.

Reid Travis' College Stats Year MPG PPG (FG%) RPG APG TPG 2017-18 34.0 19.5 (52.7) 8.7 1.3 2.1 2016-17 30.1 17.4 (57.9) 8.9 0.5 2.1 2015-16 32.8 12.8 (55.7) 7.1 0.8 2.1 2014-15 23.1 6.2 (48.9) 5.6 0.4 1.0

As a freshman Travis missed nine games in the middle of the season, and as a sophomore during the 2015-16 campaign his action ended after a December 15th game against DePaul. He would go on to take a medical redshirt. When Kentucky opens play in the Bahamas it will mark the second preseason overseas exhibition trip for Travis, who took part in a Stanford trip to Italy before the 2015-16 season. For all of Travis' production and personal accolades, he has not participated in the NCAA tournament to date. The Cardinal's last trip to the Big Dance was in 2014 before Travis joined the program. Why He Matters: The departures of Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel wouldn't exactly have doomed Kentucky or relegated the Wildcats to a 'down' year given everything else Calipari returns and adds, but the addition of Travis is the main reason pundits seem to believe Kentucky is a national championship frontrunner. While Travis hasn't played for good teams and the Pac-12 has been very down, he has played stiff competition. During the 2017-18 season alone Travis and his Stanford team faced the likes of Kansas, North Carolina and Florida, with the big man posting big numbers in most of those marquee games (which were losses). Before Travis' addition Kentucky looked like a promising team due to a very deep backcourt and a versatile frontcourt featuring P.J. Washington, E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richardson. When Travis picked Kentucky he gave the Wildcats as much depth up front as they have on the perimeter. For a program that always has talent under Calipari, but rarely great experience, Travis seems to fill the gap quite well. That UK returns Washington, Richards and Quade Green means this will be one of Calipari's more experienced teams in Lexington, which isn't saying much itself but speaks to something real. On top of that, Travis has a lot to play for and motivation shouldn't be difficult to find. He's got a one-year audition in Lexington before turning professional and Travis picked Kentucky because of the opportunity to improve and showcase.

CoachCal.com