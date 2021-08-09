Summer Basketball Profile: Kellan Grady

Davidson has been a respected mid-major basketball program for a very long time under legendary coach Bob McKillop.

The Wildcats have only reached the NCAA Tournament one time in the last four years but have posted winning records each of those seasons.

Kellan Grady was the most recognizable face of Davidson basketball over those four seasons. Now he's with the Kentucky Wildcats after going through the NCAA transfer portal, and he's one of the reasons fans are so excited about this season. For good reason.

College Background: Grady, a Boston native, has been as consistent as a college basketball player could be over his four years thus far. He averaged between 17.1 and 18.0 points per game in each of his four seasons at Davidson. He averaged between 34.4 and 37.6 minutes per game in each of those seasons. Grady shot between 37 and 38.2% from three-point range in three of his four seasons under McKillop. His assist, steal, and field goal percentage numbers were static as well.

Strengths: There's a lot to like in Grady's game. He can shoot, score at every level, and has a handle. When paired with some combination of Davion Mintz and/or CJ Fredrick he will all but guarantee that Kentucky has better floor spacing than it has often had in recent history.

As a shooter Grady has a quick and confident release. There's a lot of motion in Bob McKillop's offense and so Grady is used to moving without the ball. Expect to see him find the ball in scoring position off cuts and screens.

As mentioned above, consistency has been a hallmark of Grady's game as a college basketball player from one year to the next so it seems very unlikely that he would be a shell of himself or see his performance drop off a cliff after being Mr. Reliable for four straight years.

Since choosing Kentucky, Grady's personality has come out some in his few media opportunities, and he seems intelligent and prepared for the stage he's about to step onto.

Questions: Because Grady's production has been so consistent he didn't leave much to the imagination. We know who and what he was for the Wildcats, at least at the mid-major level. One major question about Grady is how that Davidson production transfers at Kentucky. Reid Travis saw his numbers dip significantly when he transferred from Stanford to Kentucky, and that was a move from one Power Five school to another.

Grady has faced high-major competition a good number of times over his collegiate career but he's never been a high-major player against that kind of schedule. He'll be competing against better players now and the impact on his efficiency and production is unknown.

Grady seems assured of getting minutes for Kentucky but how many will he have to share? Could he be someone who plays around 30 minutes per game in a best case scenario? That doesn't seem crazy, but this is a really deep team.

Grady doesn't seem like someone who is going to get a lot of separation with the dribble and could be more of a spot up or one step shooter than he was in the past.

Potential Fit and Impact: We're talking about one of Kentucky's core pieces here. While some have said Kentucky could go very deep Grady is one of the players who is going to get his minutes, at least 20 per game and perhaps more barring a surprise. He's experienced, a versatile scorer, and can shoot the eyes out of the ball at times. That doesn't mean he's necessarily going to be an All-SEC player. That remains to be seen. But he will be an upgrade and his playing style and strengths ensure this will be a very different kind of UK team than we saw last season thanks to the shooting alone.