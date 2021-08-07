Summer Basketball Profile: CJ Fredrick
Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick is the focus of today's Cats Illustrated Summer Basketball Profile.We've explored what Davion Mintz, Sahvir Wheeler, and TyTy Washington Jr could bring to the table, and t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news