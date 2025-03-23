Strong pitching helps Bat Cats salvage Game 3 vs. Auburn

After suffering two brutal beats in the first two games of their weekend series against Auburn, the Wildcats bounced back Sunday to salvage Game 3 with a 6-0 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (15-7, 2-4 SEC) got a two-hit, shutout performance from its pitching staff as Ben Cleaver, Evan Byers, and Tommy Skelding combined to silence the Tigers' bats and partially erase the bad taste from the first two games.

The Cats lost the opener on Friday after dropping a two-out pop-up on the infield. They followed that up by losing in the 11th inning Saturday as the potential tying run was caught attempting to steal home with two outs.

Compared to that, it was smooth sailing in the series finale.

Cleaver started and worked around four walks while allowing only one hit. Byers (2-0) claimed the win by sandwiching two outs between Cleaver and Skelding. The latter faced 13 batters over the final four innings to earn his first career save. He allowed just one hit.

The No. 24 Cats plated five first-inning runs to give their pitchers all the run support they would need. Patrick Herrera had two hits -- his fourth consecutive multi-hit game -- and scored two runs to lead UK at the plate. Devin Burkes added two RBI with a hit.

Tyler Bell, Luke Lawrence, and Ethan Hindle also had hits for Kentucky.

No. 16 Auburn (19-5, 4-2 SEC) saw its starter, Christian Chatterton, last only one-third of an inning on the mound. He surrendered five runs in the bottom of the first before being lifted in favor of the Tigers' bullpen.

It marked the fourth time in six SEC games that Kentucky has chased the opposing starting pitcher before he could record five outs.

The Cats return to action on Tuesday at KPP against Xavier. Firs pitch is slated for 6:30 ET.



