LEXINGTON, Ky. -- With his team's back to the wall, Austin Strickland gave Kentucky exactly what it needed on Sunday.

The junior right-handed pitcher, who had served in a bullpen role for most of the season, drew the starting assigment for the Wildcats against West Virginia in the elimination bracket of the NCAA Lexington Regoinal.

His job had two requirements: keep UK's season alive, and do it in a manner which preserves the rest of the Cats' pitching staff for a rematch with Indiana later in the day and a potential championship showdown on Monday at Kentucky Pride Park.

Mission accomplished.

Strickland (4-1) threw six shutout innings against the Mountaineers in leading Kentucky to a 10-0 win. He allowed only four hits, walked just one, and struck out six.

The Cats will now play again at 6 p.m. ET Sunday in a rematch of Saturday night's dramatic 5-3 comeback victory by Indiana. The Hoosiers advanced to the championship bracket of the double-elimination event on the strength of an unlikely three-run homer by their No. 9 hitter in the seventh inning Saturday.

Kentucky (38-18) complemented Strickland's impressive outing with a strong offensive performance than helped the coaching staff ensure it could save as many arms as possible for two more games needed to advance.

Nolan McCarthy and Reuben Church each had two hits to lead the Cats' nine-hit attack. McCarthy hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning that broke open a close game and gave UK a 5-0 lead.

Devin Burkes later added a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach at 10-0.

Left-handed reliever Magiel Cotto and outfielder James McCoy worked the final three innings, holding the Mountaineers scoreless.

West Virginia's season ended at 40-20.Grant Siegel (4-3) started and took the loss for the Mountaineers, allowing three runs on three hits in only 1.1 innings on the mound.

Stay tuned to CI for more following the postgame press conferences.