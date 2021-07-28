Stoops: 'We're excited like never before'

After an emotionally draining and logistically challenging 2020 season, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops says the Wildcats can't wait for the arrival of a new year of college football.

"We're excited like never before," Stoops said during Wednesday's annual UK Football Kickoff Luncheon in the Woodford Reserve Room at Kroger Field. "I feel the energy just to get back to normal, to have a normal season."

Entering his ninth season in Lexington, Stoops told the lunch crowd that the past year underscored how important fans are to the college football experience.

"It's really good to see these friends of the program," he said. "In this climate, this day and age, we need you more than ever. We've learned to appreciate you even more during this previous year of not seeing your faces, not seeing you in the stands."

Stoops conducted a brief Q&A session with Tom Leach of the UK Sports Network, noting that only two things were mostly off-limits: speculation regarding the requests of Oklahoma and Texas to join the SEC, and the status of the Cats' quarterback depth chart.

New UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen did, however, touch on the qualities that he's looking for in the quarterback this season, whether it's Penn State transfer Will Levis or returnees Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen.

"It really goes back to what coach Stoops continues to mention as far as running the operation," said the former LA Rams assistant coach. "The guy that's going to be able to run the whole show, run the operation on a day to day basis, be a leader in and out of the huddle (and) on and off the field -- the type of guy who really rallies the players.

"Whoever the team really wants to play with and can make plays in competitive situations, that's ultimately who coach Stoops and I will talk about being the starting quarterback."

Coen also spoke glowingly about the Cats' newest offensive weapon, Wan'Dale Robinson, an explosive wide receiver/all-purpose back from Frankfort who transferred back to his home state after spending two years at Nebraska.

"That was just an amazing pick-up for us," said Coen, nearly giddy about the mere question. "... We want to get Wan' the ball as much as we can."

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, now in his fourth season with the Cats, said he's excited about what his unit has coming back, even though it lost a defensive tackle, a linebacker, and two cornerbacks to the NFL Draft.

"We have 10 seniors coming back on defense that we feel strong about and a real strong youth movement from that freshman and sophomore class who can learn from those guys," White said. "... Now it's about taking it to another level."

Asked for a young player who could be on the verge of a breakout season, White said to keep an eye on sophomore cornerback Carrington Valentine.

"The way he's approached and attacked both the spring and the off-season, I think he's a guy who's going to challenge and push at that position," White said.