Monday finally brought some clarity to the Chris Rodriguez saga.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops acknowledged that the Wildcats' star running back will make his return to game action on Oct. 1 at Ole Miss.

That means Rodriguez still has two games to go -- this week's matchup with Youngstown State and Sept. 24's game against Northern Illinois -- before he can play for the No. 9 Wildcats, who improved to 2-0 with a 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida on Saturday in Gainesville.

"How'd you know that? I just found out 10 minutes ago," Stoops said with a grin early in his weekly Monday press conference.

Rodriguez's status has been uncertain dating back to early summer as rumors circulated about a potential eligibility issue. Although the Cats now know when he should return, the reasons for what apparently amounts to a four-game suspension may remain private.

Stoops declined to comment on how the university or NCAA arrived at its four-game decision.

"We've been prepared to handle this situation for weeks now," Stoops said, "so we've been getting the other guys ready, continuing to progress, and also keeping (Rodriguez) in shape, getting him reps when we can.

"You know, Chris is wonderful because he wants (to stay ready). He's competing on scout team. He goes down and gets his reps down there. He's willing to do scout team, special teams. He's doing whatever he can to stay in shape, get those movements down with the run game, and continue to take reps with the first- and second-team offense when he can in certain situations."

The Kentucky running game struggled in Week 1 against Miami of Ohio without Rodriguez, gaining only 50 net rushing yards on 26 carries behind a retooled offensive line. It improved significantly on Saturday at Florida with Kavosiey Smoke and La'Vell Wright combining for 107 yards on the ground, although the Cats' net total (80) was hindered by three sacks and an errant punt snap that cost them a loss of 39 yards and a safety.

Rodriguez, a senior from Georgia, entered the season within striking distance of UK's all-time rushing record held by Benny Snell Jr. (3,873). Rodriguez needs 1,134 yards to set the new mark. He owns 15 career 100-yard rushing games, the third most in school history.



