Kentucky has reportedly signed Wildcats head football coach Mark Stoops to a new contract extension.

As first reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader, Stoops signed an extension prior to the Nov. 12 game against Vanderbilt, but no official announcement was ever made after the Wildcats lost 24-21 to the Commodores, who broke a 26-game SEC losing streak that day at Kroger Field.

Stoops, who is in his 10th year with UK, has a deal that runs through June 2031 that will boost his annual salary to $8.6 million plus incentives. He is currently making $6.35 million.

The new deal also eliminates the clause that automatically extends his contract by one year if UK wins seven games and by two years for 10 wins.

A buyout increased from $1.75 million to $4.5 million if he leaves the program before June 30. It decreases by $500,000 each subsequent year of the contract.

According to a press release dated Nov. 18 that was never distribute to the media, UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said the agreement had been negotiated for several weeks. It also noted that continuity is now more important than ever in today's college football landscape.

The release also had a comment from Stoops, re-affirming his commitment to the program. "I've loved it here and am excited for our future."

Earlier this season, Stoops became the program's all-time winingest coach, surpassing Hall of Famer Paul "Bear" Bryant. He has a 65-58 record with the Cats, including two 10-win seasons in the last five years.



